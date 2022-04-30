Swiss National Bank Sells 14,900 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $66,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $249.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.