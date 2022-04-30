CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $257.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 47.11%.

In other news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.