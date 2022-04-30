Swiss National Bank Sells 41,000 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Bath & Body Works worth $70,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,673,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $816,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,310,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,747,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,384,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

NYSE BBWI opened at $52.89 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

