Swiss National Bank Acquires New Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,538,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,525,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Lucid Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,443,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,735,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCID opened at 18.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 23.25 and its 200 day moving average is 32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of 16.12 and a 12-month high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 35.67.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

