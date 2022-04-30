Swiss National Bank Has $65.76 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,465,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of MGM Resorts International worth $65,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,927,000 after buying an additional 583,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,879,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,409,000 after purchasing an additional 110,909 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,008,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,831,000 after purchasing an additional 73,189 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 24.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,433,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,848,000 after purchasing an additional 284,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,955,000 after buying an additional 897,202 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.99.

MGM stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.32. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,513,350 shares of company stock valued at $203,076,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

