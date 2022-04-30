Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,146,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Carnival Co. & worth $63,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Argus downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.19.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.07.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.