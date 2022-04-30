Swiss National Bank Sells 7,400 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Teleflex worth $58,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 4.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $285.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $280.69 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.58.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

