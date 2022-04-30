Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Restaurant Brands International worth $68,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 34.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

NYSE QSR opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.30%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

