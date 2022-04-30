Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of IDEX worth $68,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $189.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $181.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.95 and its 200 day moving average is $212.26.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IEX. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital cut their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

