Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Insulet worth $69,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 276,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $21,654,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

Shares of PODD opened at $238.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,039.09 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $193.70 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. Insulet’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

