Toro (NYSE:TTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $79.85

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.85 and last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 2514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Toro by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,626,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,108,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,549,000 after acquiring an additional 269,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Toro by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,220,000 after acquiring an additional 24,994 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,723,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,154,000 after buying an additional 117,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,643,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,096,000 after buying an additional 53,444 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

