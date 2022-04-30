CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 2,096 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BRP were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth $202,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of BRP by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 288,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.71.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

