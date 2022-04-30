CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Ballard Power Systems worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of BLDP opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.55. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDP. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Ballard Power Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.