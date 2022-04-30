Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Capital World Investors raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after buying an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after buying an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,642,000 after buying an additional 733,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,323,000 after buying an additional 97,156 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $282,824,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

