Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.13

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 22144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 455.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 94.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 62.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

