Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.13

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 22144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 455.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 94.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 62.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.