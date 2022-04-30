CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.19

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.19 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 38006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.
CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.
About CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
