CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.19

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.19 and last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 38006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

CRSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.40.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

