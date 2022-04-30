Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.11% of Pretium Resources worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVG. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 79.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 14.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.