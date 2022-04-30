Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,770 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.25.

NYSE EQNR opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $39.15.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

