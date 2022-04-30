CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prudential were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PUK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,344,000 after purchasing an additional 358,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential by 19.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 185,567 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 164.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 278,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 173,259 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the third quarter worth $3,317,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Prudential in the third quarter worth $3,565,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential alerts:

PUK stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.2372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

PUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($18.48) to GBX 1,375 ($17.52) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($21.91) to GBX 1,665 ($21.22) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.76) to GBX 1,590 ($20.27) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,304.67.

Prudential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.