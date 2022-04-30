Swiss National Bank Acquires 216,100 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Entegris worth $71,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in Entegris by 16,147.7% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337,429 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Entegris by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 604,249 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Entegris by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,622,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,843,000 after purchasing an additional 356,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,841,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris stock opened at $111.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.13. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

