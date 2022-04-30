Swiss National Bank Has $74.62 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Darden Restaurants worth $74,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 736.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $131.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.33 and a 200 day moving average of $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

