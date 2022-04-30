CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($61.18) to GBX 4,700 ($59.90) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.35) to GBX 4,700 ($59.90) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($39.51) to GBX 3,200 ($40.79) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,923.17.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $198.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $175.46 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.70 and its 200 day moving average is $203.80.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

