CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 38,062 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,889,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,062 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.28% of New Gold worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 729,153 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,617,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,764 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $995.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

