Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of CMS Energy worth $71,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.