Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Bill.com worth $70,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 53.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BILL opened at $170.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.33. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $1,908,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $775,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.65.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

