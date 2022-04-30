Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $84.70

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $84.70 and last traded at $84.73, with a volume of 5085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.63.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,619,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 719.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 949,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,920,000 after purchasing an additional 833,492 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,349,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1,593.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 276,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,011,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,901,000 after purchasing an additional 190,246 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.