Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.84

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.84 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 2547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $7,880,063.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,618,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,392,898.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry B. Moullet purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,230 and have sold 764,193 shares valued at $10,667,088. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Full18 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 0.5% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 134,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 168,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cannae by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management grew its position in shares of Cannae by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 212,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 42,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

