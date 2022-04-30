Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 8,633 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,633 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,797,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,848,000 after buying an additional 1,442,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,257,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,422,000 after buying an additional 747,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,821,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,138,000 after acquiring an additional 43,107 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,254,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,114 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.