StockNews.com Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHTGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.56.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $170.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,218,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

