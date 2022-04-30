J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $170.85 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

