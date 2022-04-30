Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,951 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Nucor by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $154.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.33 and a 200 day moving average of $123.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

