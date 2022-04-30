First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

Several other analysts have also commented on FUNC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

FUNC stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. First United has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $24.50.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Equities research analysts predict that First United will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. First United’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First United by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First United by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First United by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in First United by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

