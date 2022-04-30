Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,320 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLY. Bank of America lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

