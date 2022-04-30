3,517 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $526,561,000 after acquiring an additional 183,846 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $264.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.27. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

