Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 671 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,634 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 959,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF opened at $122.66 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.09.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

