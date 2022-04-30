Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TDOC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $174.57.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 31,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

