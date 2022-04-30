Keybank National Association OH Has $452,000 Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.76.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

