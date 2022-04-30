Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, an increase of 204.2% from the March 31st total of 85,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amesite during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amesite by 100.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amesite during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amesite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMST opened at $0.67 on Friday. Amesite has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

