CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,908 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in State Street by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in State Street by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.39.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

