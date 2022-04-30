CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 75.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05. CI Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $605.24 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

