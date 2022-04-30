Short Interest in Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) Decreases By 73.9%

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the March 31st total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Advanced Human Imaging in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Advanced Human Imaging alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advanced Human Imaging stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Advanced Human Imaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHI opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25. Advanced Human Imaging has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

Advanced Human Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. It develops and patents a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check, track, and assess body dimensions privately using a smartphone. The company offers smartphone-based human scanning technology, such as BodyScan, FaceScan, DermaScan, MKScan, and HemaScan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Human Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Human Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.