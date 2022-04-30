CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

EQX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

EQX opened at $7.13 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

