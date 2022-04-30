Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $217.11

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $217.11 and last traded at $217.31, with a volume of 295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.26.

MLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.39 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.95 and its 200 day moving average is $284.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.76%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,194 shares of company stock worth $1,598,640. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

