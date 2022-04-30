Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Up 170.2% in April

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 170.2% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th.
