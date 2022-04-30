Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Up 170.2% in April

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 170.2% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter.

