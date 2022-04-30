Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after buying an additional 2,400,339 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Twitter by 1,153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,556,000 after buying an additional 2,202,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $49.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.39 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.