Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $87.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

