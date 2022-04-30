CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.64 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.96.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

