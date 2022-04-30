CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $426,873,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 357.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,610,000 after buying an additional 1,224,455 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,078.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,218,000 after buying an additional 732,672 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $62,943,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1,813.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,715,000 after buying an additional 581,288 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

