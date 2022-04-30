CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,277.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,225.56 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,356.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,461.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

