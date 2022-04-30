CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.26 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.30.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $126.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.41 and its 200 day moving average is $135.41.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

